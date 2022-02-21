Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

KP govt initiates verification of fertiliser supplied by Punjab

By Aziz Buneri

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has started verification of imported fertilizer in the province and so far verification of 82 per cent of fertiliser supplied from Punjab has been completed.

The KP government has issued instructions to the deputy commissioners to take action against the perpetrators of the artificial crisis through hoarding as farmers are unable to have access to fertiliser on time.

Abdul Rauf, a landowner from Mardan, said that because of lack of action on behalf of the administration, crops were severely damaged in KP due to lack of fertilizers. He further said that the agriculture department has not taken timely steps to ensure the supply of fertiliser.

According to KP Agriculture Department sources, the process of verification of fertiliser supplied from Punjab to KP was started a few weeks ago and now the verification process of 82 per cent of fertiliser has been completed. 

The officials have also been directed to take strict action under the law to curb hoarding.

Similarly the fertiliser received by the concerned district and its use will also be checked to ensure that the fertiliser received by the district were not hoarded.

Due to lack of supply of fertiliser to farmers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, wheat production is expected to decline by 40 per cent, which will lead to shortage of flour in the province. 

The Home Department had suggested that the district administration, agriculture department and industry department at the district levels should jointly take action against the fertiliser hoarding.

Aziz Buneri

