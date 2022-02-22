Sign inSubscribe
ITFC signs $1.2bn annual plan for Pakistan

By Shahzad Paracha

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) has signed the Annual Plan for 2022 in favor of the Government of Pakistan, to provide integrated trade solutions to support the energy and agriculture sectors.

As per the information, the $1.2 billion agreement includes financing the import of essential commodities such as crude oil, refined petroleum products, LNG, food and agricultural products; in addition to implementing  trade related technical assistance to ensure trade development impact.

The Annual Plan was signed during a ceremony in ITFC headquarters in Jeddah between ITFC and a delegation of the Ministry of Economic Affairs (EAD).

Referring to the agreement, COO, ITFC Nazeem Noordali stated that this annual plan reflects the importance of the long standing cooperation between ITFC and the government of Pakistan “ITFC is continuously working closely with its member countries to meet their requirements through providing integrated solutions that includes financing and capacity building tools that allows for maximizing the development impact  of ITFC interventions. We are delighted and we will continue to mobilize financial resources to support Pakistan in its endeavors to achieve its economic targets through our existing Framework Agreement.”

The EAD delegation, expressed their appreciation for the continued support and partnership with ITFC, and underlined the need for enhanced cooperation through more efficient processes to further promote Islamic trade finance and trade development interventions in Pakistan.

Despite a challenging year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, ITFC provided around $1.1 billion of trade financing in 2021. ITFC has signed the 4th framework agreement with the Government of Pakistan in June 2021 for $4.5 billion. It is worth mentioning that, since 2008, ITFC has provided $6.7 billion to Pakistan.

Govt asked to grant crop status to tobacco in KP
K-Electric seeks Rs3.40 per unit hike in power price
Shahzad Paracha

