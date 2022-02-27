Sign inSubscribe
Banking

Why the IMF wants two private banks to recapitalize

In the recent staff report published by the IMF, two private sector banks were specifically highlighted. Why? And how do they plan on dealing with this?

By Saad Tanvir

On the 2nd of February this year, one of the more interesting features of the International Monetary Fund’s staff report was when it pointed out two publicly listed banks in Pakistan that had been non-compliant with some of the State Bank of Pakistan’s requirements for a few years. 

This latest staff report has emphasized that these two needed to at least go through the first stage of recapitalization before the end of May, 2022 as they continue to be ‘undercapitalized.’ The IMF urged the State Bank of Pakistan to take charge and expedite this recapitalization process to enhance the financial sector’s resilience and sustain its credibility.Alongside this, the report underpinned the importance of strict monitoring and accurate measuring of Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) & potential losses to safeguard financial sector stability.

The IMF has time and again pressed that the issue for the two banks under question is that they are undercapitalized based on their Minimum Capital Requirement (MCR) and Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR). Because of this, they need to undergo an immediate first stage of recapitalization. The two banks in Pakistan that urgently need recapitalization are Summit and SilkBank. The story of both is vastly different. While Silk Bank has made strides in meeting the requirements, Summit Bank has lagged behind despite having the more serious problem.  

But what is recapitalization and MCR and CAR requirements? And more importantly, what do they mean for the banks and what is their side of the story? 

What is recapitalization and why do banks need it?

Recapitalization is defined as restructuring a company’s capital by altering its debt & equity mix with the addition of either of the two in its capital.

Article continues after this advertisement

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan


 

Saad Tanvir
The author is a staff member and can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

FEATURED

Is it Koonda time yet?

Until we have the 63-day OMO injection, there is no Koonda
Read more
Banking

Do branch banking networks really matter for Pakistan?

Even with digital banking on the rise, some banks are focusing on classic brick and mortar branches
Read more

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.