Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt slashes prices for petroleum products, electricity

Imran Khan's address comes as a welcome relief, as he announced a reduction of Rs10 in price of petrol and diesel and Rs5 in the electricity tariff till the next budget

By Asad Ullah Kamran

In his latest address to the nation, PM Imran Khan has announced that there will be a reduction in the prices of petrol as well as diesel to the tune of Rs 10. This has been received as a pleasant surprise by the nation, which was anticipating an increase in prices given the current global situation. This isn’t the only good news the nation got to hear for a change, a reduction of Rs 5 in the tariff of electricity has also been announced.

It is important to realise that as the consumers pay less, the government would have to bear this burden. The petrol and diesel price reductions could cost the government Rs120 billion by June, based on quick estimates according to former. Likewise the power price reduction could cost Rs50bn, plus Rs10-15bn in lost revenue.

These price reductions come as a welcome relief for everyone, keeping in mind the turmoil in the global economy and especially in the commodity markets. In his address the PM rightfully pointed out that the root cause for inflation essentially laid in oil and electricity pricing. To make it simple to understand, electricity and petroleum prices are key costs in manufacturing and therefore directly translate into inflation for end consumers.

Prices of oil and gas are also fragile as sanctions loom over Russian energy supplies. These uncertainties are causing the price of oil and gas to soar, which in turn directly translates to higher cost of imports and higher inflation. However although this announcement has been well received it raises a lot of questions as to whether a comprehensive cost-benefit analysis has been done.

Article continues after this advertisement

Although theoretically the government hopes to tackle the inflation through these reductions in price, the question remains how the budget would be affected by these changes and to what end these policies would be effective. Also it is widely believed that the package announced by the government comes into play right as the opposition starts its rally, and therefore makes it a political reaction more than anything.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePSX lands in positive returns despite rising oil prices
Next articleBottom-up approach in focus for inclusive, sustainable development: Tarin
Asad Ullah Kamran
The author is a staff member and can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Bottom-up approach in focus for inclusive, sustainable development: Tarin

The finance minister Shaukat Tarin met with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative Knut Ostby on Monday. While addressing the UNDP official, he said,...
Read more
HEADLINES

PSX lands in positive returns despite rising oil prices

The benchmark to track the performance of PSX - the KSE-100 Index gained 476.77 points (+1.08 percent) on Monday closing in at 44,461.01 points. “Market...
Read more
Analysis

Rupee falls for a third straight day

The Pakistani rupee depreciated by 36 paisas (-0.20 percent) against the US dollar for the third straight session on Monday as commodity prices surged...
Read more
HEADLINES

Stung by criticism, Khan rolls out massive subsidy plan

In a surprise move, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a massive cut of Rs10 per litre in the price of petrol and diesel, and...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Analysis

Rupee falls for a third straight day

The Pakistani rupee depreciated by 36 paisas (-0.20 percent) against the US dollar for the third straight session on Monday as commodity prices surged...

Stung by criticism, Khan rolls out massive subsidy plan

What big announcement is Imran Khan going to make?

Engro Corporation sets up a trading subsidiary in UAE

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.