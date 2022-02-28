Bottom-up approach in focus for inclusive, sustainable development: Tarin

The finance minister Shaukat Tarin met with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative Knut Ostby on Monday.

While addressing the UNDP official, he said, “The government is moving away from trickle-down approach and is focusing on a bottom-up approach for a more inclusive, equitable and sustainable development.”

Furthermore, Tarin gave an overview about the ongoing economic challenges and respective reform projects being undertaken by the present government. He maintained that the government of Pakistan is committed to introducing reforms in various sectors for tackling long-standing structural issues with a special focus on sustainable and inclusive growth.

The finance minister apprised that the loans for agriculture, production and business development are being disbursed. Further, it was informed that issues such as fragmented Industries, undue profits by middleman, direct access of producers to markets, and access to capital and financial intermediation are on priority for the government and any assistance of the UNDP in these areas will be welcomed.

Knut Ostby reaffirmed commitment to continue support for the implementation of Ehsaas, Kamyab Pakistan Program (KPP), and explore further areas to support Pakistan in its efforts for sustainable development. He appreciated and supported the efforts of the government for bringing improvement in social and economic sectors.

Ostby also briefed about the UNDP’s commitment toward achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and maintained that for developing countries, it was easier to achieve SDGs with support of multilaterals and engagement with the private sector.

He said that ‘development for everybody’ was at the center of UNDP’s development agenda adding, on the same lines, UNDP was focusing on sustainable investment potential present in the private sector of Pakistan.

Assistant Resident Representative UNDP Ammara Durrani, Technical Advisor UNDP on Financing for Development Haroon Sharif, Senior Policy Analyst UNDP Umer Akhlaq Malik and other senior officials also participated in the meeting.

Founded in 1966, UNDP is a United Nations programme that is tasked with poverty alleviation, human development and sustainable growth goals across 170 countries around the globe.

In Pakistan, UNDP has launched multiple programs aimed at policy making, sustainable governance and climate change.