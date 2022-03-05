Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistan to stay on FATF grey list

By Shahzad Paracha

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has once again kept Pakistan on its grey list this was decided in the FATF plenary meetings held from March 1, 2022.

National FATF Coordination Committee Chairman Hammad Azhar led the delegation from Pakistan and attended this meeting virtually. 

FATF reviewed Pakistan’s progress on both FATF action plans in its plenary meeting.

The FATF members, while participating in discussion on Pakistan’s progress, recognized Pakistan’s continuing commitment to a sustainable and robust anti-money laundering (AML) framework. Pakistan presented its case in an effective manner and also reaffirmed its political commitment to continue with the efforts to complete the action plans.

Article continues after this advertisement

In reference to the action plan of 2018, Pakistan has already completed 26 of the 27 action plan items while there was recognition by FATF that Pakistan had made significant progress towards addressing the last remaining action item. 

Meanwhile, with regard to the 2021 action plan, Pakistan has made swift progress. In just two plenary cycles, Pakistan has completed six of the seven action items.

During the current plenary cycle, Pakistan has completed two more action plan items. The action items that have been completed during February 2022 plenary cycle, include UN designations and restraining and confiscating proceeds of crime in line with Pakistan’s risk profile. The remaining one action item includes investigations and prosecutions of money laundering cases in line with Pakistan’s risk profile, on which major work has already been completed and acknowledged by the FATF.

Pakistan is making endeavors to complete the last two remaining items of both the action plans, as early as possible. 

The government of Pakistan reiterates its commitment to take all necessary measures to ensure completion of remaining two action plan items during the upcoming FATF plenary cycle, to become eligible for exiting from FATF’s grey list.

Meanwhile, Hammad Azhar tweeted that Pakistan is now just two items away from completing both its FATF action plans. Pakistan has addressed six out of seven money laundering related action plan within an unprecedented timeframe while we have also addressed 26 out of 27 terror financing related items.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCAP, Terrabiz to organise Future of Retail Business Summit
Next articleService exports increase by 18.82pc to $3944.91mn in seven months
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Gas supply to non-export industry: SHC rules in favor of govt

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has dismissed a set of petitions challenging the federal government’s decision of suspending gas supply to the non-export industry...
Read more
HEADLINES

Ehsaas commodity subsidy program fails to achieve target for first two months

Ehsaas Targeted Commodity Subsidy Program (ETCSP) worth Rs106.102 billion has failed to achieve its target in the first two months of the program. Apparently under...
Read more
HEADLINES

SRB collects Rs89.9bn during last eight month

Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) during the last eight month, July 2021 to Feb 2022 has collected Rs89.952 billion against a 12-month target of Rs150...
Read more
HEADLINES

Grant of Rs136bn required to reduce power tariff by Rs5 per unit

The Power Division has asked for a supplementary grant of Rs136 billion in order to reduce the electricity price by Rs5 per unit, reported...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Analysis: Global banks face costly, arduous process to exit Russia

Global banks face an arduous and costly process if they decide to close businesses in Russia, banking sources and experts say, complicating decisions over...

Service exports increase by 18.82pc to $3944.91mn in seven months

Pakistan to stay on FATF grey list

CAP, Terrabiz to organise Future of Retail Business Summit

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.