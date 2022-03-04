CAP, Terrabiz to organise Future of Retail Business Summit

KARACHI: Future of Retail Business Summit (FOR2022) at Karachi on 8 March will bring together major players of Pakistan’s diverse retail sector with a prime focus on

The FOR2022 is supported by the Ministry of Commerce and the Board of Investment (BOI), along with A.F.Ferguson & Co as Knowledge Partner, IoBM as Academic Partner, with Pakistan Fintech Association, and [email protected] as Supporting Partners. It is organized by Terrabiz Conferences and the Chainstore Association of Pakistan (CAP).

In a joint statement, Rana Tariq Mahboob (Chairman, CAP) and Hamza Wasi Hashmi (CEO, Terrabiz) said that the event will cover critical aspects of the sector including e-commerce, digital payments, physical stores, consumer trends, taxation issues, logistics and supply chain intricacies in today’s global and Pakistani perspective.

They said that this summit will offer a platform to retailers, technology providers, financial institutions, mall operators, supply chain operators, and regulators, to work as one to overcome the global and local challenges.

The event aims to greatly benefit the retail sector going forward both from the consumer, retailer, allied businesses and the regulators’ perspectives through a sharing of insights and knowledge that will help demystify the post-Covid operating environment.

Panels and discussions

Naseer Janjua, Director General Retail (OPS), FBR and Ms. Aisha Moriani, Senior Joint Secretary (E-Commerce) from Ministry of Commerce as Guests of Honor, will be part of an important session focusing on regulatory framework governing the retail sector, with Chairman BOI Mr. Azfar Ahsan presiding over it.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on E-Commerce Senator Aon Abbas Buppi will be the Guest of Honour at the Summit.

The summit features a powerful line-up of industry heavyweights with Steve Dennis (Amazon Bestselling Author); Dr. Prakash Menon (Global Retail Expert); Nadeem Hussain (PFN), Amir Paracha (Unilever); Saira Awan Malik (TCS); Faisal Riaz (Dolmen Mall); Seema Aziz (Sefam;); Shamoon Sultan (Khaadi), Ehsan Saya (Daraz), Ibad Ahmed (PandaMart), and many other CEOs and industry leaders from across the retail ecosystem.

Panel discussions will cover various topics such as the future of Brick and mortar stores in a world of tech, the future of FMCG, Ecommerce, The transformation of malls for the digital age, the retail world post COVID, payment ecosystems, Retail and Fintech, Quick commerce, and the role of Machine Learning and AI in Retail.