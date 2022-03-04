Sign inSubscribe
NATIVE CONTENT

CAP, Terrabiz to organise Future of Retail Business Summit

FOR2022 will cover critical aspects of the sector including e-commerce, digital payments, physical stores, consumer trends, taxation issues, logistics and supply chain intricacies in today’s global and Pakistani perspective

By press release

KARACHI: Future of Retail Business Summit (FOR2022) at Karachi on 8 March will bring together major players of Pakistan’s diverse retail sector with a prime focus on

The FOR2022 is supported by the Ministry of Commerce and the Board of Investment (BOI), along with A.F.Ferguson & Co as Knowledge Partner, IoBM as Academic Partner, with Pakistan Fintech Association, and [email protected] as Supporting Partners. It is organized by Terrabiz Conferences and the Chainstore Association of Pakistan (CAP).

In a joint statement, Rana Tariq Mahboob (Chairman, CAP) and Hamza Wasi Hashmi (CEO, Terrabiz) said that the event will cover critical aspects of the sector including e-commerce, digital payments, physical stores, consumer trends, taxation issues, logistics and supply chain intricacies in today’s global and Pakistani perspective.

They said that this summit will offer a platform to retailers, technology providers, financial institutions, mall operators, supply chain operators, and regulators, to work as one to overcome the global and local challenges.

Article continues after this advertisement

The event aims to greatly benefit the retail sector going forward both from the consumer, retailer, allied businesses and the regulators’ perspectives through a sharing of insights and knowledge that will help demystify the post-Covid operating environment.

Panels and discussions

Naseer Janjua, Director General Retail (OPS), FBR and Ms. Aisha Moriani, Senior Joint Secretary (E-Commerce) from Ministry of Commerce as Guests of Honor, will be part of an important session focusing on regulatory framework governing the retail sector, with Chairman BOI Mr. Azfar Ahsan presiding over it.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on E-Commerce Senator Aon Abbas Buppi will be the Guest of Honour at the Summit.

The summit features a powerful line-up of industry heavyweights with Steve Dennis (Amazon Bestselling Author); Dr. Prakash Menon (Global Retail Expert); Nadeem Hussain (PFN), Amir Paracha (Unilever); Saira Awan Malik (TCS); Faisal Riaz (Dolmen Mall); Seema Aziz (Sefam;); Shamoon Sultan (Khaadi), Ehsan Saya (Daraz), Ibad Ahmed (PandaMart), and many other CEOs and industry leaders from across the retail ecosystem.

Panel discussions will cover various topics such as the future of Brick and mortar stores in a world of tech, the future of FMCG, Ecommerce, The transformation of malls for the digital age, the retail world post COVID, payment ecosystems, Retail and Fintech, Quick commerce, and the role of Machine Learning and AI in Retail.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBlowout on Pakistani bonds
press release

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIVE CONTENT

U microfinance bank enters into strategic partnership with MCB bank

President and CEO U Microfinance Bank Limited (U Bank) Mr. Kabeer Naqvi and President and CEO MCB Bank Limited (MCB) Mr. Shoaib Mumtaz signed...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

Engro Corporation sets up a trading subsidiary in UAE

Engro Corporation, Pakistan’s premier business conglomerate, has commenced office operations of its wholly owned subsidiary, Engro Eximp FZE, in the Jebel Ali Free Zone,...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

HBL posts record profit of Rs62bn for 2021

HBL today declared a record consolidated profit before tax of Rs62 billion for 2021, achieving a growth of 17 per cent over 2020. Profit...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

Rozee DEVFEST brings together software developers from leading companies

Rozee, Pakistan’s leading career platform, held its very first DEVFEST in collaboration with event host Dukan.pk with great success on February 22, 2022. DEVFEST...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan trade deficit grows 82.2pc to $31.9bn during first eight months...

Pakistan’s current fiscal year deficit for the first eight months (July-February) of the current fiscal year increased by 82.2 per cent to $31.959 billion,...

K-Electric sale stalled due to undisclosed terms of agreement, says former secretary

Govt will sustain relief package as promised, says Tarin

Slow pace of foreign funding halts KP development projects

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.