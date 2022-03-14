ADB appreciates govt efforts for improving economy

Asian Development Bank (ADB), Vice President Shixin Chen here on Monday appreciated and supported the efforts made by the incumbent government in social and economic sectors for bringing improvement in country’s economy.

During a meeting with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, the ADB Vice President re-affirmed bank’s commitment to continue support for strengthening reform programs and implementation of country’s development agenda including fiscal management, building resilience and boosting competitiveness and development of private sector.

Country Director ADB, Yong Ye, Secretary Finance and senior officers also participated in the meeting, according to press statement issued by the finance ministry.

Welcoming Shixin Chen, Finance Minister, Shaukat Tarin said that the ADB had always been a source of support in pursuing reform agenda and implementing various development projects for the country.

He acknowledged the longstanding partnership and firm commitment of Asian Development Bank as a major partner for bringing essential reforms in priority areas including energy, fiscal and debt management as well as socio-economic development.

Tarin gave an overview of the country’s economic situation and emphasized that the government was committed to introduce reforms in various sectors, in the face of various challenges, to address the long outstanding structural issues and to attain sustainable and inclusive growth.

The Finance Minister informed that the government had taken steps to improve the revenue collection through broadening of tax base, capturing retail sales, single window operations as well as track and trace system.

The Minister also shared steps taken to help the underprivileged segment of the society through Kamyab Pakistan program, which he said would help them to achieve self-sufficiency.

He thanked Shixin Chen and his team for their continuous support and facilitation, the statement added.