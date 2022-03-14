Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

ADB appreciates govt efforts for improving economy

By APP

Asian Development Bank (ADB), Vice President Shixin Chen here on Monday appreciated and supported the efforts made by the incumbent government in social and economic sectors for bringing improvement in country’s economy.

During a meeting with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, the ADB Vice President re-affirmed bank’s commitment to continue support for strengthening reform programs and implementation of country’s development agenda including fiscal management, building resilience and boosting competitiveness and development of private sector.

Country Director ADB, Yong Ye, Secretary Finance and senior officers also participated in the meeting, according to press statement issued by the finance ministry.

Welcoming Shixin Chen, Finance Minister, Shaukat Tarin said that the ADB had always been a source of support in pursuing reform agenda and implementing various development projects for the country.

Article continues after this advertisement

He acknowledged the longstanding partnership and firm commitment of Asian Development Bank as a major partner for bringing essential reforms in priority areas including energy, fiscal and debt management as well as socio-economic development.

Tarin gave an overview of the country’s economic situation and emphasized that the government was committed to introduce reforms in various sectors, in the face of various challenges, to address the long outstanding structural issues and to attain sustainable and inclusive growth.

The Finance Minister informed that the government had taken steps to improve the revenue collection through broadening of tax base, capturing retail sales, single window operations as well as track and trace system.

The Minister also shared steps taken to help the underprivileged segment of the society through Kamyab Pakistan program, which he said would help them to achieve self-sufficiency.

He thanked Shixin Chen and his team for their continuous support and facilitation, the statement added.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKP proposes water supply project worth Rs107bn for Peshawar
Next articlePakistan to send humanitarian assistance for Ukraine
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

PSO communicates inability to import petroleum products for OMCs

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has expressed its inability to ensure the import of petroleum products for other Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in the country. PSO...
Read more
HEADLINES

IMF seventh review expected to be prolonged

The ongoing seventh review of the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility program is likely to be prolonged due to the announced Prime Minister relief...
Read more
HEADLINES

Punjab utilizes 66pc of development funds

During the eight months of the current fiscal year (2021-22), all government departments of Punjab have utilized their 66 per cent of development funds. Sehar...
Read more
HEADLINES

PTCL requests NEPRA for revision in power tariff

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) filed a petition with National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday, for the revision of its power tariff.  PTCL,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Jazz appoints Atyab Tahir as CEO JazzCash

Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital operator (part of VEON Group NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), announces the appointment of Atyab Tahir as the CEO of...

Disruption in coal supply chain to impact local cement prices

Pakistan to send humanitarian assistance for Ukraine

ADB appreciates govt efforts for improving economy

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.