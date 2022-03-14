KP proposes water supply project worth Rs107bn for Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has proposed a clean drinking water supply project for Peshawar from the Mohmand Dam.

However, the project will cost Rs107 billion, therefore, the provincial government has asked the center for financial support.

According to KP local government department sources, a plan to supply clean water from Mohmand Dam to Peshawar has been sent to Islamabad stating that the estimated cost of the project is Rs107.55 billion.

According to sources, it is not possible for the provincial government to fund the project from its own resources due to which the federation has been requested for financial support.

It has been requested to include the project in the proposed Public Sector Development Program of the fiscal year 2022-23.

Another plan has also been proposed to supply water from Jabba Dam to Hayatabad while for the rest of Peshawar, clean water will be provided from the under construction Mohmand Dam.