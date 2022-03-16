Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

ECNEC approves KCR as modern urban railway

By Shahzad Paracha

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved Karachi Circular Railway as a modern urban railway under Public Private Partnership mode with a total cost of Rs201.5 billion.

The meeting of ECNEC was held under the chair of Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives submitted a summary on development, operation and maintenance of Karachi Circular Railway as a modern urban railway under Public Private Partnership mode with a total cost of Rs201.572 billion. 

The project envisages construction of a 43.225 km dual track urban mass transit system to be built in a period of 3 years. Karachi Circular Railways Management Company (KCRMC) will be responsible to keep an oversight related to the execution, operation and maintenance of the project. 

Article continues after this advertisement

The ENEC approved the project after detailed discussion while a committee was also formed under the finance minister to review the transaction structure related to federal government VGF contribution.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives also submitted a summary regarding revised standardized pay packages for the staff directly recruited under development projects. The ECNEC after due deliberation approved to enhance the Project Pay Scale (PPS) at a rate of 75 per cent. 

The ECNEC after discussion approved a summary presented by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives regarding appropriate allocation of total budget outlay in PSDP projects for running effective media campaigns to create awareness about federal government’s policies, projects and initiatives aimed at socio-economic development and welfare of the people. 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWorld Bank to spend $200mn on health, education in KP
Next articleStockbrokers ask govt for tax incentives on investment
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt to bear Rs34.92 per litre on account of PDC

In a bid to provide relief to the masses by maintaining prices of petroleum products at the same level, the government will bear Price...
Read more
HEADLINES

Stockbrokers ask govt for tax incentives on investment

Pakistan Stockbrokers Association has asked the federal government for providing tax incentives on capital gain and investment in stock exchange.  Federal Minister Shaukat Tarin held...
Read more
HEADLINES

World Bank to spend $200mn on health, education in KP

The World Bank has pledged to spend $200 million on health and education sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) The World Bank will spend $80 million...
Read more
HEADLINES

Engro Foundation becomes the Largest National Supporter of the Indus River Dolphin

Lahore: WWF-Pakistan and Engro Foundation, the social investment arm of Engro Corporation, entered into a first-of-its-kind partnership for the conservation and management of the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Engro Foundation becomes the Largest National Supporter of the Indus River...

Lahore: WWF-Pakistan and Engro Foundation, the social investment arm of Engro Corporation, entered into a first-of-its-kind partnership for the conservation and management of the...

Tarin directs FBR to settle sales tax issues of pharmaceutical industry

What’s going wrong in q-commerce and what we can do about it

President upholds FTO decision to refund excessive tax

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.