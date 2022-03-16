Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Tarin directs FBR to settle sales tax issues of pharmaceutical industry

By Shahzad Paracha

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman to take possible steps for the settlement of sales tax issues of the pharmaceutical industry.

The Finance minister on Tuesday held a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Association (PPMA) headed by its Chairman Qazi Manzoor at the finance division.  

In the follow-up meeting, Chairman PPMA thanked the finance minister for addressing the problems being faced by the pharmaceutical manufacturers and further apprised the chair of the pending issues related to refund of sales tax on APIs.

Tarin said that the government is fully committed to address the issues of the pharmaceutical industry and provide maximum support to them. 

Article continues after this advertisement

He listened to their issues keenly and assured them to resolve their issues. 

The finance minister further directed FBR to take possible steps for the settlement of the issues of the pharmaceutical industry related to sales tax on APIs in coordination with the representatives of the pharma industry. 

Chairman FBR also briefed the meeting on the steps being taken by the FBR for the resolution of the key issues being faced by the pharma industry and mechanism to settle the remaining issue related to refund of sales tax on APIs.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWhat’s going wrong in q-commerce and what we can do about it
Next articleEngro Foundation becomes the Largest National Supporter of the Indus River Dolphin
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt to bear Rs34.92 per litre on account of PDC

In a bid to provide relief to the masses by maintaining prices of petroleum products at the same level, the government will bear Price...
Read more
HEADLINES

Stockbrokers ask govt for tax incentives on investment

Pakistan Stockbrokers Association has asked the federal government for providing tax incentives on capital gain and investment in stock exchange.  Federal Minister Shaukat Tarin held...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECNEC approves KCR as modern urban railway

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved Karachi Circular Railway as a modern urban railway under Public Private Partnership mode...
Read more
HEADLINES

World Bank to spend $200mn on health, education in KP

The World Bank has pledged to spend $200 million on health and education sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) The World Bank will spend $80 million...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Engro Foundation becomes the Largest National Supporter of the Indus River...

Lahore: WWF-Pakistan and Engro Foundation, the social investment arm of Engro Corporation, entered into a first-of-its-kind partnership for the conservation and management of the...

Tarin directs FBR to settle sales tax issues of pharmaceutical industry

What’s going wrong in q-commerce and what we can do about it

President upholds FTO decision to refund excessive tax

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.