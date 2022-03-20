Sign inSubscribe
No-confidence – how we got here, what are the technicalities, and what will happen next

By Abdullah Niazi

The past 90 days have proven to be a political minefield in Pakistan, with the heat being turned up on Prime Minister Imran Khan as he faces a very strong attempt to dislodge him from power through a vote of no-confidence. As the Prime Minister navigates the choppy waters, the electorate has also faced a barrage of information regarding how such a motion works. Profit explains the timeline and technicalities about where we are today, and what is to be expected in the upcoming weeks. 

The build up 

Feb 6th: 

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with his father former President Asif Ali Zardari meet with the top-brass of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz including Maryam Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif. In the meeting, the two biggest opposition parties agreed to send Prime Minister Imran Khan packing. The easiest way to achieve this? A vote of no confidence in the National Assembly. 

Imran Khan won the Premiership with the thinnest majority of any election in the NA held since the end of the Musharraf administration.

Article continues after this advertisement

 

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Abdullah Niazi
Abdullah Niazi is assistant editor at Profit. He also writes for The Dependent. He can be reached at [email protected]

