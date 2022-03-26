FBR collects sales tax of Rs26.5bn from sugar sector

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has collected Rs26.5 billion sales tax from sugar sector in the current crushing season as against Rs19.9 billion collected during the corresponding period in the last crushing season, an increase of Rs6.59 billion showing 33 per cent growth.

As per the information, FBR has achieved one more milestone through successful implementation of Track and Trace System(TTS) in the sugar sector during the current crushing season.

The innovative digital monitoring system of sugar production has been implemented on 79 sugar mills, having 151 production lines nationwide.

It is pertinent to mention that the Prime Minister had himself launched TTS on November 23, 2021 for the sugar sector. Thereafter, no sugar bags were allowed to be removed from the factory premises and sold in the market without tax stamps.

Article continues after this advertisement

Owing to this transparent electronic monitoring of production, all sugar mills had to declare their actual crushing and production during the current crushing season.

Therefore, as a result of this digital intervention, the sugar mills have produced record high sugar i.e. 7.51 million tons as against 5.63 million tons produced during last crushing season, showing an increase of 34 per cent.

In addition, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin has commended FBR for successful implementation of Track and Trace System which has made Pakistan a sugar surplus country.

FBR Chairman Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed has also appreciated the performance of Track and Trace System. He further reiterated that over the next few months, the system will be implemented on the tobacco sector as well as on other important sectors like fertilizers, petroleum, and cement.

It will result in digital monitoring of the large-scale manufacturing and production of these key sectors. Besides, preventing revenue leakages, it will help in minimizing human intervention and thus pave the way for a transparent and reliable tax compliance system across the country, he concluded.