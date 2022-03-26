Food ministry orders re-shipment of infested soybean vessel

The Plant Protection Department (DPP), an attached department of Ministry of Food Security and Research (MoFS&R) has caught an oilseed vessel heavily infested and ordered its re-shipment.

According to official sources, a vessel ‘MV Yangze 6’ carrying 556,36 metric tons of soybeans worth Rs6 billion from Brazil was stopped at Karachi port after being found as heavily infested.

As a result of quarantine inspection by DPP at Karachi’s port, the vessel was found heavily infested with aflatoxins, fungal diseases and live insect pests with bad smell. As per quarantine rules of Pakistan, the sample was sent to registered government laboratories for testing.

As per documents available with this scribe, the HEJ industrial analytical center lab, after testing the samples, revealed that aflatoxin in the soybean was 25 parts per billion (ppb) which was much higher than the maximum allowed limit of 20 ppb.

Aflatoxin is a potent liver toxin known to cause cancer in animals. In swine, aflatoxin can cause reduced weight gain, reduced ability to resist diseases, hepatitis and death. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has established action levels of 20 ppb for grain and feed products, and 0.5 ppb for milk.

An official of DPP claims high levels of aflatoxins are causing cancers and other food safety issues in Pakistan. These will contaminate the whole food chain of the country including human health, edible oils, poultry industry, animal feed and spread diseases in agriculture.

Following the lab results the DPP has issued the re-shipment order of the ship on March 22, 2022. As per the order, the consignment/container will be confiscated and destroyed or deported to the country of origin within seven days from the date of issue of the order for which the importer shall submit the re-shipping bills for necessary endorsement failing which the same shall be arranged for destruction/confiscation at his own cost in manner prescribed by plant protection adviser.

However, insiders informed, the importers and influential lobby are trying to get the vessel cleared through approaching the concerned ministries and authorities.

Interestingly, according to sources, the infested consignment was detected after dozens of similar consignments were cleared this year which show how substandard oilseed are being imported and cleared for consumption in the country.

“Influential importers groups generally buy substandard oilseed vessels at cheaper prices and manage to clear them. They are also trying to release this ship like they did in the past. This will be the success of the mafia and against national interests if this substandard ship is released,” said an official in terms of anonymity.

According to insiders, no one at DPP, including its Director General Muhammad Tariq Khan was ready to take the risk of allowing the highly infested consignment keeping the lab reports in view. The DG has ordered re-shipment of the vessel but it was still at port Qasim anchorage as the importers were trying to manage the shipment.