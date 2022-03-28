KP livestock dept makes effort to control poultry prices

In order to control the rising poultry rates, the Livestock department has sought financial assistance from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government.

According to Livestock Extension Director General Alamzeb Mohmand the price of one day old chickens in KP has now exceeded Rs90 while the price of live chicken is Rs306 per kg. He said due to Lumpy skin disease in Punjab and Sindh, citizens prefer chicken.

Alamzeb said that the demand for chicken is likely to decrease during Ramadan while the effect of disease will also decrease in Punjab and Sindh in next two to three weeks after which the price of chicken will stabilize. He said efforts are now being made to increase poultry production in the province and in this context a plan has been launched to revive 1,700 closed poultry farms.

He also requested finance, planning and development departments to release additional funds, claiming that 28 poultry farms have been reactivated in the newly merged districts while more than 15 poultry farms in the settled districts will be operational within next one month.

Alamzeb said that it has been decided to activate 50 poultry farms in tribal districts and 50 poultry farms in settled districts. He said that these poultry farms used to have at least 3,000 chickens which approximately provide 300,000 chickens.