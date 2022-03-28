Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

KP livestock dept makes effort to control poultry prices

By Aziz Buneri

In order to control the rising poultry rates, the Livestock department has sought financial assistance from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government.

According to Livestock Extension Director General Alamzeb Mohmand the price of one day old chickens in KP has now exceeded Rs90 while the price of live chicken is Rs306 per kg. He said due to Lumpy skin disease in Punjab and Sindh, citizens prefer chicken.

Alamzeb said that the demand for chicken is likely to decrease during Ramadan while the effect of disease will also decrease in Punjab and Sindh in next two to three weeks after which the price of chicken will stabilize. He said efforts are now being made to increase poultry production in the province and in this context a plan has been launched to revive 1,700 closed poultry farms.

He also requested finance, planning and development departments to release additional funds, claiming that 28 poultry farms have been reactivated in the newly merged districts while more than 15 poultry farms in the settled districts will be operational within next one month. 

Article continues after this advertisement

Alamzeb said that it has been decided to activate 50 poultry farms in tribal districts and 50 poultry farms in settled districts. He said that these poultry farms used to have at least 3,000 chickens which approximately provide 300,000 chickens.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLearntech.pk to offer free AWS re/start cloud skills training program in Pakistan to upskill individuals for tech careers
Next articleOver 60pc loans given to textile sector, businesses: Reza Baqir
Aziz Buneri

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

FBR freezes Telenor bank accounts due to income tax default

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) freezes the bank accounts of Telenor on account of its income tax default amounting to approximately Rs3.5 billion. It...
Read more
HEADLINES

Political conditions can hamper Pakistan’s economic outlook, says finance ministry

The finance ministry maintained that domestic political conditions can not only further hamper the positive outlook of Pakistan’s economy but also aggravate the macroeconomic...
Read more
HEADLINES

MPCL starts gas supply from Goru-B reservoir at Ghotki

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) on Monday announced the commencement of the first supply of gas from the Tipu compartment of "Goru-B" reservoir located...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt completes 19 reforms under capital market development program

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan witnessed the signing ceremony of the Capital Market Development Program (Subprogram 2) amounting to $300 million...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Dr-Reza-Baqir
HEADLINES

Over 60pc loans given to textile sector, businesses: Reza Baqir

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Reza Baqir said that in order to improve exports the central bank has disbursed its 60 per cent...

KP livestock dept makes effort to control poultry prices

Learntech.pk to offer free AWS re/start cloud skills training program in Pakistan to upskill individuals for tech...

Profit E-Magazine Issue 186

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.