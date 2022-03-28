Sign inSubscribe
Learntech.pk to offer free AWS re/start cloud skills training program in Pakistan to upskill individuals for tech careers

The future of tech is cloud. This cloud employment training program promotes diversity and brings opportunity to local communities

By press release

Today, LearnTech.pk announced a collaborative effort with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide free cloud computing skills development and job training through the AWS re/Start program in Pakistan. AWS re/Start is a 12-week training program that covers fundamental AWS Cloud skills as well as practical career skills, such as interviewing and resume writing, to help individuals prepare for entry-level cloud roles. This program is new to Pakistan, and the first cohort kicked off this month.

Research information from Forbes tells us that advanced cloud and security skills are in higher demand than ever before; however, there is a shortage of qualified and skilled professionals to support the growth and innovation for the industry. Cloud skills training will
be a game changer and will further support industry requirement for cloud talent in Pakistan. Together, LearnTech.pk and AWS re/Start are helping to build an inclusive, diverse global pipeline of new cloud talent by engaging individuals experiencing unemployment or underemployment who otherwise might not have had access to this career path.

The program helps prepare unemployed and underemployed individuals for new careers in technology through scenario-based exercises, hands-on labs, and coursework, students build Linux, Python, networking, security, and relational database skills. The
program also covers the cost for learners to take the AWS Certified Cloud Practioner exam, validating their cloud skills with an industry-recognized credential. Ultimately, AWS re/Start helps individuals prepare for roles in operations, site reliability, and infrastructure support. The AWS re/Start program is part of Amazon’s efforts to help 29 million people globally grow their cloud computing skills for free by 2025.

Nur Ali Tejani, Founder and CEO LearnTech.pk, said, “We are very proud to collaborate with AWS to bring AWS re/Start to Pakistan. LearnTech.pk was created with the intention to bridge the gap between education and technology in the country, and this collaboration is a huge step in the right direction. We believe that the next generation of tech entrepreneurs are growing up right now, right here in Pakistan, and we want to do our part to inspire their
journey.”

Kevin Kelly, Director of Education Programs at AWS, said, “AWS re/Start brings ‘net-new’ talent into the workforce, which may result in a win-win-win scenario for individuals to launch successful careers in cloud, organizations to increase their competitive edge with in-demand talent, and communities to thrive and grow. We are proud to work with LearnTech.pk to build the diverse, robust cloud workforce of the future enabling organizations to accelerate their innovation with the AWS Cloud.”

Rozee.pk, Pakistan’s largest career platform, will be collaborating with LearnTech.pk to help AWS re/Start graduates find jobs. Shahid H. Kazi, CEO of Rozee.pk, said, “We appreciate the launch of the AWS re/Start program in Pakistan. Cloud computing skills are in high
demand as many organizations are shifting to using cloud computing. Rozee.pk is excited to assist the graduates of this program find matching career opportunities”.

The AWS re/Start is a global program delivered in 39 countries and connects more than 90% of graduates with job interview opportunities. LearnTech.pk and Rozee.pk will work with industry partners to facilitate placement for the program graduates in Pakistan.

To know more about AWS re/Start, visit https://aws.amazon.com/training/restart/

For more information about LearnTech.pk and the re/Start program in Pakistan, visit https://learntech.pk/awsrestart.

ABOUT LEARNTECH.PK

Established in 2015, LearnTech.pk works in education and corporate training sectors to meet training and development needs of Pakistani organizations. LearnTech.pk’s mission is to enhance capability by creating and developing both academic training and e-learning modules for a cohesive learning experience. LearnTech.pk partners with several international organizations and has a growing client base in Pakistan.

press release

