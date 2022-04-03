Sign inSubscribe
FEATURED

Tragic hero or self-pitying schmuck — What will it be Mr Khan?

As Imran Khan looks to shape his legacy, will the economy give him pause or will he continue to play agitator?

Posted by: Abdullah Niazi

Perhaps one of the most fiercely debated scenes in Shakespearian scholarship is the crowning of Henry IV. After being exiled by Richard II, Henry returns with an army of nobles formerly loyal to Richard II and ousts him from power. To make the change of guard seem legitimate in the eyes of the court, Henry makes Richard renounce his throne and hand him the crown publicly and willingly. 

In response, Richard does hand over the crown but uses the public platform to deliver one of the bard’s most cleverly disguised speeches. In words he abdicates, but between the lines he declares Henry a usurper and an upstart — risking civil war in an already beleaguered Tudor England. When Henry senses the temperature of the room shift because of Richard’s oratory, in a moment of frustration he asks why Richard is behaving so when he has come willing to resign. “My crown I am; but still my griefs are mine: You may my glories and my state depose, But not my griefs; still am I king of those,” responds the erstwhile King. 

As the scene reaches dramatic crescendo, the audience is forced to ask itself. Who is Richard II? Did he bring his own fate upon him by exiling Henry in the first place out of hubris and hunger for power, or is he the victim of an unwarranted coup? In short, is Richard II a tragic hero, or a self-pitying schmuck?

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Article continues after this advertisement

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan


 

Abdullah Niazi
Abdullah Niazi is assistant editor at Profit. He also writes for The Dependent. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

FEATURED

Pakistan has a nascent esports industry that can grow much bigger

The increase in number of esports tournaments with pool prizes worth up to Rs 20 million indicates growing potential in the industry
Read more
Automobile

The curse of ‘on’ money

As car prices have risen and demand has risen with them, premiums are also shooting up
Read more

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.