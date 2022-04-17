Sign inSubscribe
FEATURED

With a historic deficit looming, what can the FBR do?

The economic slowdown might send FBR searching for new avenues of tax collection. Does it mean bad news for existing taxpayers?

Posted by: Ahtasam Ahmad

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is staring down the throat of a tiger. His newly cobbled together coalition government might be swallowed up by any one of the many crises that it has inherited. Not only is the country facing massive inflation and an energy crisis unlike any other witnessed in recent times, the new government will also need nerves of steel when they present the budget for the next fiscal year in only a couple of months. 

In the budget, Pakistan is facing a historic deficit. The balance of payments is completely out of whack, the import bill is soaring because of global fuel prices, and some tough calls need to be made. In the wake of all of these rising expenditures, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is under scrutiny. Can they beef up tax collection by netting some big fish? 

In the last few weeks, the board has initiated recovery of tax liability against multiple companies including those in the Telecom, Fertilizer and Cement sector. On the receiving end of the FBR’s attempt to meet collection targets were companies like Zong, Telenor, Jazz and operators in the cement & fertilizer sector as well as the National Highway Authority.  The income tax disputes in these cases are based on multiple underlying factors ranging from disallowance of various expenses to differences in interpretation of certain sections of the law.

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Article continues after this advertisement

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan


 

Ahtasam Ahmad
The author works as a Sector Analyst at Profit and can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

FEATURED

The challenges facing Pakistan’s trade interests

The recent political fiascos may have grave economic repercussions for Pakistan’s international trade
Read more
FEATURED

Early elections? The ECP has to scale the delimitation mountain first

As elections loom, the ECP races against the clock to complete delimitation in four months
Read more

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.