What happened to the RDAs after Imran Khan’s government was toppled?

The news of large withdrawals was not strictly false, but it was not prompted by Mr Khan being voted out of power.

Posted by: Ariba Shahid

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) came out and refuted news about large withdrawals from Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) following Imran Khan being voted out of the National Assembly.

“The SBP rebuts fake news on social media about large withdrawals from Roshan Digital Account (RDA) and slowdown in inflows. So far in April, inflows are very strong at around $86 million and there are no abnormal outflows. Total inflows have now surpassed $4 billion,” it tweeted on Monday.

There were plenty of posts on social media regarding withdrawal of funds from RDA or withholding remittances as a form of protest against the no confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan. However, prior to the whole vote of no confidence saga, the SBP had been vigilant about the declining pace of accounts and inflows.

 

Ariba Shahid
The author is a business journalist at Profit. She can be reached at [email protected] or at twitter.com/AribaShahid

