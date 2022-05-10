Sign inSubscribe
KPRA to start registration drive in northern areas

By Aziz Buneri
To facilitate taxpayers at their doorsteps, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) will start a two-week-long registration drive in northern areas from Wednesday.
On the directives of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) Fayyaz Ali Shah teams from KPRA would set up mobile registration camps at various locations where anyone associated with services sector can visit and register their business with the Authority. USAID’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilization Activity is assisting KPRA in conducting the drive which will be started from Haripur district on Wednesday and be concluded on May 20th. The teams will visit business premises of service providers in Galiyat, Manshera, Naran, Kaghan, Batakundi and Balakot areas during the drive.
“We are conducting the registration drive to facilitate our people and to ease their job. Anyone associated with services sector can visit our mobile registration centers and get their businesses registered with the KPRA,” said Fayyaz Ali Shah in his message. KPRA has already conducted registration drives across the Mardan region, southern region and Peshawar in the current financial year with the aim to facilitate its taxpayers.
Teams of KPRA would be present at the mobile registration centers during the registration drive and anyone can easily come and seek help in registering their business or any other information relating to registration or tax filing with KPRA. People can also directly contact KPRA through WhatsApp, telephone or visit its website to get any information regarding registration or sale tax on services.
Under the KP Finance Act 2013, sales tax on services is mandatory for every business owner providing services in the province. To pay sales tax on services it is mandatory to register the business first and this registration week is aimed at providing the facility to KP people to ease their job. All they need to do is to come and visit the mobile registration offices which would be set-up at various locations during the campaign.
Previous articleECC approves import of more wheat
Next articleRupee hits record low of 188.66 vs dollar in inter-bank market
Aziz Buneri

