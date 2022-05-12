Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

ADB indicates additional support of $2.5bn in upcoming fiscal year

By APP

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) here on Thursday indicated to provide additional support of $2.5 billion to Pakistan for the next fiscal year, out of which $1.5-2 billion could be available in the ongoing calendar year, finance ministry said.

According to statement issued by finance ministry, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue, Aisha Ghous Pasha held a meeting with Country Director ADB Yong Ye and his team here. Senior officers of Ministry of Finance participated in the meeting.

Welcoming the team from ADB, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue acknowledged that ADB has always assisted in pursuance of reform and development agenda in the country.

She acknowledged the all-weather and trusted partnership of ADB with Pakistan especially in the areas of energy, education, and debt management.

Further, she shared that currently Pakistan was facing various fiscal and monetary challenges but the present government was keenly working on various structural reform measures to bring back the economy on an inclusive and sustainable growth path.

Ms Pasha thanked Yong Ye and his team for their dedication and assured them of full support and speedy implementation of the ongoing programs

The Country Director ADB briefed the Minister of State on ADB’s portfolio and the country strategy.

It was shared that ADB has been devoted for providing the support for reform agenda of State Owned Entities (SOEs) governance and regulations, women inclusive finance sector development and PPP frameworks.

APP

