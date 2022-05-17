Govt introducing structural reforms for sustainable economic growth: Miftah

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has said that Asian Development Bank (ADB) has always been a great support for Pakistan in pursuing a reform agenda and implementing various development projects in the country.

Talking to Executive Directors of the Asian Development Bank, Wan Farissan Bin Wan Suleiman and Noor Ahmed on Tuesday, the finance minister said that the present government is working on various structural reforms measures to bring back the economy on an inclusive and sustainable growth path.

The minister acknowledged the longstanding partnership and firm commitment of the ADB as a major development partner for bringing critical reforms in priority areas.

The finance minister further gave an overview of the economic challenges the incumbent government inherited and shared that the government was working on various structural reforms measures to bring back the economy on an inclusive and sustainable growth path. He showed full confidence in overcoming these economic challenges.

Article continues after this advertisement

Speaking on the occasion the ADB executive directors expressed commitment to extend their support for the reform agenda in infrastructure, social and financial sectors in Pakistan. They reaffirmed the ADB’s commitment to continue support for strengthening reform programmes and for implementation of the country’s development agenda including fiscal management, building resilience and boosting competitiveness and development of the private sector.

The minister thanked the visiting guests and ADB team for their continued support and assured them firm commitment of the government in speedy implementation of the ongoing programs.

Country Director ADB, Yong Ye, Secretary Finance and senior officers of the Finance Division also participated in the meeting.