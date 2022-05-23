Future Fest – let’s not repeat that in the future

You know an event went down like a lead balloon when the attendees of the event are scrambling around in scorching heat in search of drinking water to hydrate themselves. Even the president of Pakistan’s entourage, said one attendee at the recent Future Fest, came searching for water at their stall, for the president. This one example depicts what turned up at what was the largest tech conference/expo in Pakistan; the problems were numerous.

The event organised on May 11-13 in Islamabad’s Fatima Jinnah Park in F-9 had been a subject of Tech Twitter last week. The event featured a VIP dinner, an address from the president and high-ranking government officials, panel discussions, food and technology festival and performances by leading artists. The event, supposed to be the biggest of its kind, was initially scheduled to be organised in the month of March and had in its speaker lineup the then prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan.