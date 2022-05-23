Sign inSubscribe
FEATURED

Taxing crypto-currency

Is it possible to devise an effective tax regime for the emerging asset class?

Posted by: Ahtasam Ahmad

The hype around digital assets, especially crypto currency is on the rise as people are embracing the new asset class with an unprecedented enthusiasm. The speculative nature of the said assets is still not deterring investors from pouring in the money. A proof of it is the fact that last year in November, the crypto market capitalization reached $3 trillion as reported by Bloomberg. 

The article further states, “The little more than a decade old market for digital assets has already roughly quadrupled from its 2020 year-end value, as investors have gotten more comfortable with established tokens such as Bitcoin and networks like Ethereum and Solana continue to upgrade and attract new functionality.”  

However, given that it has emerged as a parallel asset class, legislators around the globe have started debating on devising a tax system to bring the gains from blockchain based financial products into the tax net and prevent it from becoming a tax haven. Pakistan, on the other hand, still hasn’t officially recognised crypto as an asset class, partially due to fears of it being used for illicit activities leading to repercussions, FATF sanctions being one of them.

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Article continues after this advertisement

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan


 

Ahtasam Ahmad
The author works as a Sector Analyst at Profit and can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

FEATURED

Future Fest – let’s not repeat that in the future

Marred by political uncertainty and a crushing heatwave, a lot can be learned from the event
Read more
FEATURED

Are withholding taxes holding back businesses?

Pakistan’s Federal Tax System is a huge puzzle that seems to get more complicated as the time passes. In the last 2 years, 5...
Read more

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.