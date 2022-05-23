Taxing crypto-currency

The hype around digital assets, especially crypto currency is on the rise as people are embracing the new asset class with an unprecedented enthusiasm. The speculative nature of the said assets is still not deterring investors from pouring in the money. A proof of it is the fact that last year in November, the crypto market capitalization reached $3 trillion as reported by Bloomberg.

The article further states, “The little more than a decade old market for digital assets has already roughly quadrupled from its 2020 year-end value, as investors have gotten more comfortable with established tokens such as Bitcoin and networks like Ethereum and Solana continue to upgrade and attract new functionality.”