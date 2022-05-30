Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Bank of China CEO meets Miftah Ismail

By Staff Report

Country Head and CEO, Bank of China Pakistan Operations Wang Jie called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail at the Finance Division.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail welcomed Wang Jie and highlighted deep economic and brotherly relations between Pakistan and China.

He further lauded the contribution of the Bank of China in the financial and economic progress of Pakistan. The Finance Minister assured him of the present government’s full support and cooperation.

Wang Jie, Country Head and CEO, Bank of China Pakistan Operations briefed the Minister on the bank’s portfolio and appreciated the government’s support.

In the meeting they also exchanged views on the current international and regional economic situation. 

They also discussed Pakistan’s economy and policy to attract foreign direct investment. 

CPEC also came under discussion and it was highlighted that the corridor will prove another milestone in cementing the bilateral economic and fraternal relations between Pakistan and China and bring prosperity to both the countries.

 

Staff Report

