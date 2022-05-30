Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

OCAC highlights financial challenges threatening oil supply in Pakistan

By Ahmad Ahmadani

Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) has warned of a possible breakdown in the oil supply chain owing to the tough financial predicament of the oil industry and asked for immediate remedial measures.

OCAC, in a letter titled Financial Challenges Threatening Country’s Oil Supply to the secretaries of petroleum division and Ministry of Finance, has requested to arrange an urgent meeting of the oil industry with the Minister of Finance, saying there are some credible solutions and proposals that could be considered for implementation.

“We are writing this letter with regard to a financial crisis engulfing the oil industry,” said the OCAC letter.

According to the OCAC letter, there have been extraordinary efforts and commitment demonstrated by the relevant government offices and the oil industry in sustaining the fuel supply chain of the country effectively through the Price Differential Claims (PDC) period. Unfortunately, the country’s fuel supply is now also being severely threatened by limited credit facilities, high inflation, interest rates and increasing USD-PKR parity.

Article continues after this advertisement

This tough financial predicament has left the oil industry extremely vulnerable and fragile thereby it may result in breakdown of the supply chain. Immediate remedial measures are required to be taken across two targeted areas of concern:

  1. Reluctance of international banks to confirm Letter of Credits for oil imports
  2. Timely PDC remittances

As per OCAC, the above impacts both the refineries and the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). The downstream sector seeks immediate intervention from the government to avert the impending supply disruption facing the country, said OCAC letter.

OCAC, on behalf of OMC and oil refineries, has now requested the secretaries of Petroleum Division and Ministry of Finance to arrange an urgent meeting of the oil industry with the Minister of Finance as the oil industry has some credible solutions and proposals that could be considered for implementation.

It is pertinent to mention that the federal cabinet’s economic coordination committee on Saturday (28th May) had granted its approval to clear PDC of the oil industry. However, the oil industry has still not received the approved amount of Rs62.5 billion.

According to sources in the oil industry, at present there are two claims (16-26 May & 27-31May) pending with the government as the former was at a different rate and later was also at a different rate. The PDC on the sale of petrol from 16-26 May was Rs49 per liter and Rs81 per liter on high speed diesel (HSD). Similarly, after oil price increase by the government, it is still Rs51 per liter on diesel (HSD) and Rs19-20 per liter on petrol, said sources.  

They added that the decision of the ECC is yet to be ratified by the federal cabinet which is likely to be held on Tuesday. 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThe case for E-bikes 
Next articleFBR fails to ensure automated collection of sales tax on retail price
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

FBR fails to ensure automated collection of sales tax on retail price

The Federal Board of Revenue has failed to ensure automated collection of sales tax on retail prices in case of specified goods. This has been...
Read more
HEADLINES

Bank of China CEO meets Miftah Ismail

Country Head and CEO, Bank of China Pakistan Operations Wang Jie called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail at the Finance...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP flour mills to protest against illegal ban on wheat supply

Flour millers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have warned they will launch a protest movement, if the illegal ban on wheat supply from Punjab was not...
Read more
HEADLINES

Fiscal deficit recorded at 3.8pc in 3 quarters

The country’s fiscal deficit was recorded at 3.8 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) during the first three quarters of the current...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Wheat flour 2
HEADLINES

KP flour mills to protest against illegal ban on wheat supply

Flour millers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have warned they will launch a protest movement, if the illegal ban on wheat supply from Punjab was not...

Fiscal deficit recorded at 3.8pc in 3 quarters

Central govt reduces GB budget, wheat subsidy

Hexagon developments and Overseas Pakistani Commission Punjab sign agreement

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.