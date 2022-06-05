Sign inSubscribe
How the branding game has changed in Pakistan

Posted by: Saad Tanvir

There seems to have been a marked shift in the way that Pakistani companies are operating. Marketing strategies now have a greater emphasis on branding and brand equity, with grand old companies diversifying their products under a range of brands – developing both economical and luxury categories often in the same stores. 

The change is a direct result of changing times over the past decade and a half. As international chains have made their way to Pakistan, imported products have resulted in thriving industries developing around them, and social media culture has altered how consumers perceive products companies are trying to shift from a sales-oriented approach to a market-oriented approach. 

With more emphasis on brand building, numerous organizations are transforming their marketing strategies to rejuvenate their products and create a brand image that’s going to last much longer than their products. Brands are developing in a diverse range of industries including automobiles, restaurants, uncooked & cooked food products, apparels & footwear, home appliances, perfumes, and much more.

 

Saad Tanvir
The author is a staff member and can be reached at [email protected]

