How the branding game has changed in Pakistan

There seems to have been a marked shift in the way that Pakistani companies are operating. Marketing strategies now have a greater emphasis on branding and brand equity, with grand old companies diversifying their products under a range of brands – developing both economical and luxury categories often in the same stores.

The change is a direct result of changing times over the past decade and a half. As international chains have made their way to Pakistan, imported products have resulted in thriving industries developing around them, and social media culture has altered how consumers perceive products companies are trying to shift from a sales-oriented approach to a market-oriented approach.