P&D proposes development budget of Rs683.50bn to Punjab govt

The preparation of the budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2022-23 in Punjab has reached the final stages as the sources of the Planning and Development (P&D) Department Punjab claimed that a proposal has been made to the Punjab government to allocate Rs683.50 billion for the development budget, Profit learnt here on Friday.

The well-placed sources informed this scribe that P&D has proposed to allocate maximum budget in the health sector in terms of development as Rs173 billion was proposed by the department for health sector out of which Rs151 billion for special health care projects and Rs22 billion has been proposed for primary health care projects. They further informed that a development budget of Rs56 billion has been proposed for the education sector and Rs31.50 billion for development of South Punjab.

Similarly, Rs78 billion for highways, Rs30 billion for development of government buildings, Rs22.61 billion for irrigation, Rs21 billion for urban development, Rs15 billion for water supply, Rs11.95 billion for clean water projects, Rs5 billion for climate change and Rs1.8 billion for Rescue 1122 projects were proposed.

Sources added that final approval of these proposals would be given in the meeting of Punjab Cabinet and after approval it would be presented in the budget session.