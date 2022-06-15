Sign inSubscribe
Miftah orders feasible plan to resolve issues faced by fertilizer sector

By Staff Report

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail has directed the authorities to work out a feasible plan for the resolution of GST input and output and gas subsidies issues faced by the Fertilizer sector.

The Finance minister on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Fertilizer Manufactures of Pakistan Advisory Council (FMPAC) at the Finance Division.

Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production, Nadir Salir Qureshi, CEO Engro Fertilizer, Faisal Muzammil, CEO Agritech, Asad Murad, COO Fatima Fertilizers and senior officers from Finance Ministry and FBR attended the meeting.

The Chair was briefed about the several issues being faced by the fertilizer manufacturers in Pakistan. The matters majorly deliberated during the meeting were related to GST input and output and gas subsidies with a prime focus on ensuring continuous provision of subsidized fertilizer to farmers.

The Finance Minister appreciated the role of FMPAC in facilitating the farmers and reassured about the present government’s policy to provide full support to the agriculture sector for its growth and development. The Finance Minister further directed the relevant authorities to work out a feasible plan for the resolution of issues faced by the Fertilizer sector. It was also informed that another round of meeting will be held in this regard with all of the stakeholders.

