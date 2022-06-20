Rupee shoots past record Rs210 mark against US dollar

In line with market expectations, the Pakistani rupee has plunged further and crossed the 210 threshold against the US dollar for the first time in the interbank market on Monday.

The domestic currency was available at Rs210.19 against the greenback in the interbank market at 11:02am, according to Tresmark.

The latest fall in the rupee’s value against the USD comes after traders resorted to panic buying on reports that some commercial banks had run out of the foreign currency.

This is the seventh consecutive working day of free-fall in the rupee, losing approximately Rs6, or over 3%, to date.

The central bank has seemed helpless in controlling the speculative fall in the rupee as demand for the greenback continues to soar due to quarter-end payments pressure.

“The currency will continue to fall until Pakistan manages to strike a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” said Director AA Commodities Adnan Agar.

The analyst was of the view that the investors’ confidence is completely shattered which can only be strengthened by positive development on the IMF front.

Agar also mentioned that depleting foreign exchange reserves has triggered panic buying giving speculators a chance to play with the demand and supply of the greenback.

Meanwhile, Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) Chairperson Malik Bostan identified widening trade deficit, political instability, and declining foreign direct investment as major reasons behind the devaluation of the local currency.

“Political stability is key for economic development,” he said, adding that former prime minister Imran Khan’s call for another long march may adversely affect the rupee-dollar parity.

The currency expert was of the view that the positive news from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will help attract foreign investments which will increase the availability of the greenback.

If the IMF deal is finalised, traders expect the rupee to settle within a range of 195-200 per dollar till the end of the outgoing fiscal year 2021-22.

Pakistan’s currency is one of the worst performers in the world as it has depreciated by 14.57% against the dollar this year, the data compiled by Ismail Iqbal Securities showed.

It is not the rupee that has tumbled and underperformed its regional peers and various global currencies, but other ones are taking a beat.

Pak rupee and the Japanese yen fell almost equally against the dollar this calendar year to date. The yen declined by 13.34%.

The local unit is one of the 15 currencies that have lost ground. The Sri Lankan rupee has been the worst-performing, plummeting 43.9%, with the Laotian Kip battering 24%, Turkish Lira 23.18%, and Ghana Cedi 22.33%, respectively, the data revealed.