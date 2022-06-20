FTO directs FBR for quick disposal of long pending cases

While disposing of a complaint relating to customs Intelligence, Quetta, tax ombudsman has directed FBR to conduct a detailed analysis of all those cases which are pending at the Appellate Tribunal level for more than five (05) years and frame an effective policy and issue necessary guidelines to all field formations for quick disposal of all such cases.

As per details, Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation Quetta intercepted one Toyota Master Ace Surf van. It was alleged that in the registration documents the vehicle was mentioned as “Toyota Lite ace Van” whereas physically the same was found as “Toyota Master Ace Surf Van: and the chassis number of the vehicle was also tampered.

During the proceedings of the case the vehicle being tampered was confiscated and subsequently sold to the office of Accountant General of Balochistan Quetta (A.G) against token money of Rs188,701.

The Complainant approached the High Court of Balochistan by filing of Constitution Petition No.1233/2020 praying that in view of the factual and legal position, the Directorate may be directed to immediately restore the vehicle to the Complainant without further delay in condition in which it was seized on 03.02.2003 the petition was withdrawn, where after the complaint has been filed in terms of Section 10(1) of the Federal Tax Ombudsman Ordinance, 2000 (FTO Ordinance).

While responding to the notice of Federal Tax Ombudsman, Customs Intelligence, Quetta denied the allegations and pleaded that the delay in disposal of the case was because of the fact that the Tribunal decided the appeal after a lapse of twelve years.

While concluding the proceedings ,inter alia, Federal Tax Ombudsman directed FBR to make serious efforts and conduct a detailed analysis of all those cases which are pending at the Appellate Tribunal level for more than five years and frame an effective policy and issue necessary guidelines to all the field formations for quick disposal of all such long pending cases.