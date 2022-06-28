FBR directs cement manufacturers to fix tax stamps from October

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed cement manufacturers to refrain from removing cement bags from production sites, factory premises, or manufacturing plants without the affixation of tax stamps or Unique Identification Marking (UIMs) from October 1, 2022, onward.

According to Sales Tax General Order (STGO) number 19 of 2022 issued on Tuesday that no cement bag will be allowed to be removed from the production site, factory premises, or manufacturing plants without the affixation of tax stamps or UIMs from 1 October, which are to be procured from the FBR’s licensee, M/s AJCL.MITAS/Authentix Consortium.

The FBR stated that the provision of section 40C(2) of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 read with Rule 150ZF of the Sales Tax Rules, 2006, mandates it to announce the date for the implementation of the electronic monitoring of production and sales of goods in the manner prescribed in the law on all manufacturing sites of notified sectors.

As per the board, “The track and trace solution targets the tobacco, cement, sugar and fertilizer sectors from July 1, 2021, in Pakistan with a view to enhance tax revenue, reducing counterfeiting and preventing the smuggling of illicit goods through the implementation of a robust, nationwide, electronic monitoring system of production volumes and by the affixation of more than 5 billion tax stamps on various products at the production stage, which will enable FBR to track the goods throughout the supply chain.”