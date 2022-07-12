PM office flouts instructions to cut POL related expenditures

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister’s office has flouted PM Shehbaz Sharif’s instructions to cut petroleum related expenditures to 40%.

According to details, the premier had directed all departments to cut petroleum expenses in order to curtail expenditures. However, the PM’s office has allocated a higher amount for petroleum related expenses in the current fiscal year 2022-23.

Details show that the PM’s office has allocated Rs20 million on the account of petroleum expenses during FY23 which was Rs19.1 million during FY22.

Similarly, the president’s house as well as the president’s secretariat spent Rs23.49 million and Rs25 million, respectively, on petrol in the last fiscal year while the two have now been allocated Rs20 million and Rs25.5 million for FY23.

Documents show that the National Assembly secretariat disbursed Rs28.11 million on the account of petroleum related expenditures while the government has been allocated Rs30 million in the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, the Senate Secretariat has been allocated Rs35 million on the account of petroleum related expenses which was Rs34.9 million in FY22.