Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PM Shehbaz expected to announce cut in petrol prices

Relief measure will have no impact on IMF programme, says Salman Sufi

By APP

LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday asked the ministries concerned to move a summary suggesting reduction in petroleum prices after rates reduced in international market.

The PM summoned a summary for a reduction in the oil prices while chairing a meeting at the PM Office. The meeting was attended by officials from Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and other ministries and departments.

The directives are two days ahead of the fortnightly summary presented to the prime minister on prices of the petroleum products.

Global benchmark Brent crude tumbled $7 to below $100 a barrel on Tuesday on a strengthening dollar, demand-sapping Covid-19 curbs in top crude importer China, and rising fears of a global economic slowdown, according to a report by Reuters.

He asked the ministries of finance and petroleum to present a summary to him for approval, adding that the people deserved relief after passing through difficult times. “The price reduction seen internationally should be transferred to the people with full transparency,” the PM said.

He told the meeting that the government would reduce the oil prices transparently at par with the reduction in the international market, which according to the PM Office statement was a gift to the people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

He said the incumbent government would continue to providing relief to the people hit by the inflation caused by the previous government.

Meanwhile, Head of Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi assured the people that the “relief measure will have no impact on IMF programme.

“It is strictly due to the petroleum prices reduction in international market. As the prices fall further internationally, prices shall reflect that in Pakistan,” Sufi added.

Earlier on June 30, the government had announced a hike of Rs14.85 per litre in the price, the fourth hike in the last 35 days, taking the total raised amount since the incumbents government’s takeover to nearly Rs100.
- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan asks UN to protect developing countries from supply chain shocks
Next articleIn defence of our startups 
APP

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan’s regional exports increase 18.3pc in 11MFY22

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports to regional countries witnessed an increase of 18.26 percent in the first eleven months of fiscal year (2021-22), as compared to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Banks want more: the case of 3-month t-bills

KARACHI: The first day of business after the Eid holidays saw yields rising further still in government debt auctions, despite a 125 basis point...
Read more
HEADLINES

Gulf based crypto trading company aims to enter Pakistan

Rain Financial, a cryptocurrencies trading company based in Bahrain is trying to persuade authorities in Pakistan to develop a legal framework to allow formal...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistani rupee falls against US dollar in interbank

The US dollar on Wednesday gained value against the rupee in the first session after the holidays, the Pakistani rupee (PKR) dropped over two...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistani rupee falls against US dollar in interbank

The US dollar on Wednesday gained value against the rupee in the first session after the holidays, the Pakistani rupee (PKR) dropped over two...

Pakistan, IMF reach staff level agreement, statement expected by tonight: sources

Rozee.pk on-boards smartchoice.pk as a partner for RIZQ

In defence of our startups 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.