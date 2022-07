Islamabad: Pakistani rupee (PKR) loses 3.12 rupees against the US dollar on Tuesday in the interbank market compared to the previous close of PKR 229.88 per USD. The rupee is now trading at 233 against the US dollar.

It is pertinent to note that earlier SBP in its efforts to control the free-fall of rupee against the US dollar had asked commercial banks to manage import payment requests from their own inflows, such as exporter accruals and remittances.