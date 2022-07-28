Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

KP business community rejects collection of ‘fixed-tax’ through electricity bills

SCCI president vowed to strongly resist the govt's decision of a fixed 'sales tax' by launching an agitation campaign in the province

By Aziz Buneri

Peshawar: Business community in KP has rejected collection of ‘fixed tax’ through electricity bills and demanded the federal government to withdraw the fixed tax scheme immediately.

Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad, president Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) while chairing a meeting of local traders’ here at the chamber’s house on Thursday said the government has collected sales tax from Rs3,000 up to Rs20,000 through electricity bills, which was not acceptable to them.

Without differentiating between small and large-scale businesses, and go downs, the forced system of ‘fixed’ sale tax on commercial power meters is reflection of the government’s anti-business policies, and tantamount to economic-murder of traders’ community, said Khurshid.

The meeting was attended by the chamber’s senior vice president Imran Khan Mohmand, vice president Javed Akhtar, Anjuman-e-Tajaran Peshawar president Haji Muhammad Afzal and other leaders from trading community, office bearers of various bazaars and market associations.  

Participants of the meeting termed that the government’s decision is not only economic murder of the traders’ community but it also effects the inflation hit poor masses.

The traders have already paid ‘sales tax’ and again collection of ‘fixed tax’ from Rs3,000 to Rs20,000 through power bills is completely unjustifiable and unfair, the speakers said.

The SCCI’s chief said the frequent increase in power tariffs and collection of Fuel Price Adjustment (FPA) in power bills is strongly condemnable and unacceptable.

The traders’ leader asked the government to take back its decision to collect additional tax on power bills in the name of FPA and others.

Hasnain Khurshid asked the federal government to refrain from imposing anti-trader and anti-business policies. He added that traders are poor and cannot afford any new tax, subsequent to high inflation.

The chamber’s president vowed to strongly resist the government’s decision of a fixed ‘sales tax’ on power bills by launching an agitation campaign across the KP province.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSECP consolidates regulatory requirements for companies
Next articleThe folly of relief | Profit Urdu
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Another hike in power tariff likely for June

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday concluded a public hearing into the monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) of June for...
Read more
HEADLINES

SECP consolidates regulatory requirements for companies

Islamabad: In order to facilitate the corporate sector in complying with the applicable regulatory requirements, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has...
Read more
HEADLINES

Customs recover Rs11.854mn sales tax revenue in June 2022

Islamabad: On the directions of Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) the Post clearance Audit (PCA) of customs has recovered Rs11.85 million in sales tax revenue...
Read more
HEADLINES

Tractor production increases 16pc in FY22

ISLAMABAD: The production of farm tractors in the country witnessed an increase of 16.01 percent to 58,880 units during the twelve months of fiscal...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

SECP consolidates regulatory requirements for companies

Islamabad: In order to facilitate the corporate sector in complying with the applicable regulatory requirements, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has...
Customs clearing agents

Customs recover Rs11.854mn sales tax revenue in June 2022

HBL’s balance sheet crosses Rs5tr in H1CY22 – excessive taxation reduces PAT by 33pc over H1CY21 to...

Central Bank of UAE imposes financial sanctions on six banks

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.