Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

SBP governor discusses urgent fiscal measures with OICCI representatives

SBP leadership encouraged to set timelines so that industry supply chain is not compromised

By APP

KARACHI: Governors of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) along with OICCI officials on Tuesday pre-approval procedure of LCs for import of machinery and spare parts, timely remittance payments, approval exemptions of shipping values being too low, and other operational issues.

In this regard, SBP Acting Governor Dr. Murtaza Syed with two deputy governor’s visited Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) here to discuss urgent fiscal and monetary policy measures needed to help stabilise the country’s economy. Deputy Governors Dr. Inayat Hussain and Sima Kamil also responded to queries from the top business hierarchy.

President OICCI Ghias Khan and its Secretary General Abdul Aleem led the discussions and emphasized that SBP leadership to set timelines so that industry supply chain was not compromised.

The SBP team gave a comprehensive overview of the current economic situation and the planned strategy to tackle issues in 2023. Pakistan was primarily a consumer-driven economy with consumption driving up to 95% of GDP, they said.

The SBP team expressed confidence that Pakistan’s problems were temporary and urged the OICCI members to work on improving exports to help balance the exchange rate fluctuations and currency depreciation.

“It was imperative that we implement cogent measures to halt our pattern of circular debt,” Ghias Khan said.

SBP’s Acting Governor Dr. Murtaza Syed said SBP was taking tough measures and making difficult decisions to help avert the economic crisis. Global inflationary pressures coupled with a procyclical expansionary fiscal policy during a pro-cyclical period was one of the main reasons Pakistan was at this crossroads today.

Once these measures were implemented and the IMF loan was received, the pressures on the economy would ease, specifically on the depreciating Rupee.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRupee uptrend against dollar continues for third consecutive session
Next articleOmani group interested in investing in railway, power projects of Pakistan
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Exports decline 24pc in July

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's exports in July posted a decline of over $700 million or a MoM 24 percent as compared to the exports registered in...
Read more
HEADLINES

Omani group interested in investing in railway, power projects of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Board of Investment (BoI) on Tuesday has claimed that an Omani group, which is interested in developing railway infrastructure in Pakistan, is ready...
Read more
HEADLINES

Rupee uptrend against dollar continues for third consecutive session

The Pakistani rupee continued to register gains against the US dollar for the third consecutive session in the interbank market on Tuesday — as...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP govt to set up commercial courts to settle business disputes

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced to set up commercial courts to resolve trade disputes of over Rs300,000. According to details, the KP...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

KP govt to set up commercial courts to settle business disputes

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced to set up commercial courts to resolve trade disputes of over Rs300,000. According to details, the KP...

SECP launches WeChat service to facilitate Chinese investors

Oil prices slip as weak factory data fuels global demand concerns

Cement despatches decline 47.7pc during July 2022

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.