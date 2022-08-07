There was, a few weeks ago, a rumour making the rounds that Pakistan had pledged its gold reserves. For those that do not know what that means, it is when a government is in such a deep crisis that it promises its gold reserves as collateral in exchange for foreign currency when a country’s coffers are entirely depleted.
Pakistan’s gold is going nowhere for now
The SBP has rejected unsubstantiated claims that they were about to pledge their gold reserves, but is that even an option?
