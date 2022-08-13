Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Weekly inflation decreases slightly to 37.69pc

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Inflation as measured by the Sensitive Price Index (SPI) decreased by 0.08 per cent in the week ended on August 11 compared to the previous week, mainly because of a reduction in food prices.

The year-on-year increase in SPI was 37.69pc, down from a record high of 38.63pc in the previous week, data shared by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed.

During the week under review, the prices of 26 items increased and nine decreased while the rates of 16 items remain unchanged.

The PBS data showed that the price of onions decreased by 10.18pc, bananas 2.71pc, chicken 1.3pc, ghee 0.79pc, mustard oil 0.36pc, basmati rice 0.33pc, cooking oil 0.17pc and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) 1.10pc.

On the other hand, the price of tomatoes was up 10.35pc, salt 3.73pc, eggs 3.67pc, pulse mash 3.65pc, pulse moong 3.18pc, pulse masoor 2.13pc, garlic 2.03pc and firewood 1.36pc.

The SPI decreased by 0.12pc for the lowest income group (i.e., people earning below Rs17,732 per month) and by 0.07pc for the group with a monthly income of above Rs44,175.

The year-on-year increase in pulse masoor was 111.9pc, onions 90.05pc, cooking oil 73.5pc, ghee 70.54pc and chicken 57.14pc. Meanwhile, the price of diesel was up 109.15pc year-on-year, petrol 88.94pc, washing soap 61.92pc and electricity charges for the lowest income group 52.61pc.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSBP to issue house financing scheme with revised features by end of this month
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

SBP to issue house financing scheme with revised features by end of this month

ISLAMABAD: Executive Director Development Finance Group (DFG) Mr. Samar Hasnain has reiterated that the Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar (MPMG) Scheme is not shut down...
Read more
HEADLINES

Cabinet approves gas, electricity rates for five export oriented sectors

Islamabad: The Federal Cabinet has approved gas and electricity rates for five export oriented sectors. The cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has...
Read more
HEADLINES

Why did automotive sales fall by 53pc in July? Is there more to come?

Lahore: Automotive sales have fallen by 53% on average across all segments per the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) report for July 2022. Profit...
Read more
HEADLINES

WCB, LCB increase property tax rates by 300pc 

The Walton Cantonment Board (WCB) and Lahore Cantonment Board (LCB) have increased the property tax rate of developed housing societies in areas in their...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

NATIVE CONTENT

U Microfinance Bank planted 5,000 trees

U Microfinance Bank in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) organized a tree plantation drive on 12th August, 2022 at G-8/1 Islamabad. To celebrate the...

WCB, LCB increase property tax rates by 300pc 

SBP automates verification of refinance claims to facilitate exporters, banks

AGP begins audit of NAB recoveries, deposits 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.