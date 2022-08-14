Those pesky $25,000 dollars a month – this week in Pakistan’s business and economics twitterverse

8 percent of the world’s unbanked adults live in 🇵🇰. Insights from the Global Findex suggest Pakistan’s financial inclusion rate has continued to stagnate. Here’s a snapshot of the complete data story 👉 https://t.co/VjwVXsOai1 pic.twitter.com/xebWYqOody — tabadlab (@tabadlab) August 12, 2022

Pakistan houses 2.8% of the world’s population but makes up 8% of the world’s unbanked population. Draws questions on the regulator and banking sector as to why the growth in financial inclusion has remained stagnant.

اسلام آباد ائیرپورٹ پہ PIA سٹاف نے بتایا کہ PTI حکومت کےPM اور وزیر ہوابازی کے طیارہ حادثہ کے بعد غیر ذمہ دارانہ بیانات سے یورپ اور USA کی فلائٹس بند ہونے سے PIA کو اربوں روپے کا نقصان اور غیر ملکی ائیرلائنز کی چاندی ہو گئی۔کپتان نے ہر شعبہ برباد کیا اب آذادی کے درس دے رہے ہیں۔ — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) August 13, 2022

For someone that has studied business and finance courses at Wharton, the best way to know about PIA losses would be the financial statements – not airline staff. Unless ofcourse, you’re looking for nuances and internal reasons for losses not covered in statements.

IRONY: Digital ads paid for by the goverment of Pakistan(PID) typically costing USD$ to be remitted to Google to run them. Appearing above a story claiming the govt asking the IMF to release USD$ to run the country. The truth is stranger than fiction. pic.twitter.com/APyBBRuNxp — Faizan Siddiqi (@faizansiddiqi) August 13, 2022

Who run the world? Dollars. You can take every necessary step to curb dollar outflows but the world will still find a way for you to cough them up.

13000 Amazon accounts banned from Pakistan. This is so frustrating. It’s one thing to have tried things and failed. It is another to just be fraudulent and scam global customers. This makes it so much harder for businesses trying to hit global markets. — Zarlasht Faisal (@ZarlashtFaisal) August 12, 2022

13,000 accounts is no joke. Global perception is real when we talk about business. There is a need to rebuild consumer confidence globally. Acts like this won’t help.

Microsoft long ago figured out that the secret to succeeding in Enterprise software is making CIOs & CTOs happy, not end users. The so-called consumerization of IT was a side show. pic.twitter.com/0c7HaVzegG — Dare Obasanjo (@Carnage4Life) August 12, 2022

Who would’ve thought teams could ever beat slack?

Providing PR “services, including but not limited to distributing information to and briefing journalists, placing articles and broadcasts, arranging interviews with representatives or supporters of PTI, advising on social media efforts and other such public relations services.” https://t.co/MWQv0Us6se — Uzair Younus عُزیر یُونس (@UzairYounus) August 11, 2022

$25000 is no joke. Maybe PR companies in Pakistan might be able to charge the rates they want now.

Sometimes panic sentiment gets the best of a situation.

What’s a 14% discount, if you really love your country give me 75% off. — shmyla (@apniISPdot) August 12, 2022

14 August and 75th year of independence. A 75% off sale would be amazing. But then again, can brands afford that? More importantly, can you afford to spend more money while thinking you’re saving?

Mini-Budget on its way to fill following gaps ahead of IMF’s board on 29Aug – 30bn supplementary grant to PSO

– 80bn providing electricity at 9 cents to exporters

– 40bn withdrawing fixed tax to appease traders Now the challenge is either to increase taxes or cut expenditure 🤞 — Rahim Valliani (@rrrvalliani) August 13, 2022

We keep coming back to the same problem every few days. How does one increase inflows and decrease outflows?