HEADLINES

Air Sial goes international following cabinet approval

Sialkot's private-owned airline granted approval to fly to UAE, KSA, Qatar, Oman, Iraq, and Iran

By Ariba Shahid

KARACHI: The federal cabinet on Thursday approved the designation of Air Sial for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Qatar, Oman, Iraq, and Iran following the legal and regulatory requirements of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority and the National Aviation Policy 2019.

Speaking to Profit, Ameen Ahsan, chief executive officer at Air Sial says, “The first international flight is expected to take off early October.”

Air Sial was required to have at least five airworthy aircraft. These could be either purchased and owned by the company or acquired on a dry lease basis. The second requirement was satisfactory operations on Primary and socio-economic routes. 

Ariba Shahid
The author is a business journalist at Profit. She can be reached at [email protected] or at twitter.com/AribaShahid

