Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt links abolishment of CPEC authority with China approval

By Shahzad Paracha

Islamabad: The federal government has linked abolishment of  China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) authority with China approval.

Sources said that the high ups of the government considered the abolishment of the CPEC authority and it was decided to discuss this matter of disbanding the CPEC Authority with China.

Another source in the PM secretariat said that matters related to abolishment of CPEC authority are still under consideration and no decision has been made so far.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz government had hinted to abolish CPEC Authority after coming into power besides transferring all the matters to Planning Commission.

The PTI government had planned to effectively operationalize the CPEC authority so that’s why they appointed Khalid Mansoor as Chairman CPEC authority and also had given the advertisement for hiring professionals from the private sector.

Planning ministry officials had informed the Senate Standing Committee in May this year that the mega project would be handed over to the Planning Commission according to the vision of Ahsan Iqbal.

They added that the authority had not done any significant work, therefore, its disbanding is being considered, and a final decision will be taken soon.

Sources said that the Planning minister has a desire to attain maximum powers so he wanted to keep CPEC related matters also.

He reportedly transferred Parliamentarians’ development scheme program’ Sustainable Development Goal (SGD) from cabinet division to planning commission; however, recently, the federal Cabinet again ordered to transfer back this program to Cabinet division.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday during the public talk, titled “CPEC: A Catalyst for the Economic Development of Pakistan,” said that the progress on CPEC projects particularly Special Economic Zones, Gwadar port, and some infrastructure projects have faced serious setbacks in the last four years.

Along with this, Pakistan’s fiscal problems and procedural obstructions have also made China more cautious regarding investments. However, the current government is putting full efforts to bring CPEC back on track, he added.

The scribe requested Planning minister Ahsan Iqbal to comment with regard to PM approval to abolish CPEC authority but no reply was received till finalization of story.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleProfit Roundup: Why are the fuel prices STILL going up?
Next articleCabinet approves look after charge of President NBP
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Cabinet approves look after charge of President NBP

Islamabad: The Federal Cabinet has approved to give the look after charge of President National Bank of Pakistan to Rehmat Ali Hasnie by invoking...
Read more
HEADLINES

Shell Pakistan Ltd. (SPL) to discontinue aviation operations across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Terming the aviation business in Pakistan one that is not commercially viable anymore, Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL) on Wednesday decided to discontinue its...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan starts evaluating new facility as UK announces new GSP scheme

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has started evaluating trade facilities with the United Kingdom (UK), as the foreign country has announced the launch of the Developing Countries...
Read more
HEADLINES

PSX turns around, gains 240 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 240.08 points, a positive change of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan starts evaluating new facility as UK announces new GSP scheme

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has started evaluating trade facilities with the United Kingdom (UK), as the foreign country has announced the launch of the Developing Countries...

PSX turns around, gains 240 points

Oil slips to six-month low as recession fears weigh

Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan announces price reduction for entire CKD portfolio

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.