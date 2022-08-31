Sign inSubscribe
FEATURED

Tariqabad Division, IESCO’s special one?

The recent spike in electricity bills has sent ripples across the country. But why are particularly your bills so high? Profit explains. 

By Asad Ullah Kamran

ISLAMABAD: Residents of Tariqabad division, have your recent electricity bills given you a jolt like the rest of the country? If yes, here’s what you need to know about it. 

Electricity bills have multiple components, often very confusing, especially if you look into the maths behind it. Often we think that the distribution company (DISCO) has made an error and charged more than what is actually due. 

Profit collected data on billing to understand what happened with regard to fuel cost adjustments (FCA). While analysing the bills from different regions, an anomaly was discovered. Data collected from multiple bills showed that there was an anomaly in the FCA of the billing month of July in the Tariqabad division, which falls under the jurisdiction of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO).

To get a better understanding of what is being discussed, it is important to understand the concept behind FCA. Each month, if you view the breakdown of the total payable amount you will see “Fuel Cost Adjustment”; this is charged on a delayed basis to incorporate variations in the price of fuel used to produce electricity. 

For further elaboration, if you view the bill for July under the historic annual data provided, a single sentence reads: “Fuel Price Adjustment for May-22 @ 7.9040/KWH”. This is where the FCA calculation is derived from, multiplying the units consumed in the month of May by this rate will yield the amount of the adjustment cost.

However, this wasn’t the case for Tariqabad division. When the data was compiled by Profit, the figures did not check out. Digging into it further Profit learned that for the division, FCA charges included May as well as April whereas this was not the case in the other divisions or other regions.

It can clearly be seen from the summary of calculations that consumers from Lahore or from other divisions within Islamabad were only charged the accorded cost for May in the billing month of July. 

Whereas in the case of consumers from Tariqabad, looking at column “D”, all three consumers were apparently overcharged. 

There is, however, an explanation that came from IESCO. The utility company said that meter readings weren’t conducted due to Eid holidays and this is reflected in the bills where a section has been marked the particular month as “LK” or locked. 

Although the calculations check out for the most part except for the fact that if the FCA for April and May are added and then subtracted from the amount shown on the bill, it still leaves a difference of approximately Rs10 which has been underbilled. 

In the event that anyone wants to recheck their FCA numbers and understand how it has been charged, the process now should be easier.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleToyota ends year with PKR 15.8bn profit 
Next articleFBR exceeds August target despite issuing 161pc more refunds 
Asad Ullah Kamran
The author is a staff member and can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

FEATURED

The mainstreaming of the tote bag

You get to Imtiaz for your weekly shopping. Or if you’re in Lahore instead of Karachi, maybe you go to Al-Fatah. You lock your...
Read more
FEATURED

Closing the open accounts and gham hour: Pakistan’s widening CAD problem

It can be said with certainty that at least one person has been having sleepless nights at the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP): The...
Read more
FEATURED

5G: Too soon to Tell?

The government has its eyes set on the first half of next year for a 5G auction, but the Telcos have a different plan
Read more
FEATURED

Death, devastation, and now starvation — what is the cost of this catastrophe?

With the cotton crop decimated and food inflation set to hit, will we do anything about climate change or sit and watch until the next catastrophe?
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

KP’s financial deficit rises to Rs20bn

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is in a financial crisis due to an ongoing tussle with the federal government, putting the province in a deficit of...

HBL launches Konnect Islamic account

Toyota Indus Motor Company and Millat Tractors suspend production

PKR gains 1.37 rupees against US dollar

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.