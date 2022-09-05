Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PSX loses 449 points

A total of 361 companies transacted on PSX, 76 recorded gain, 265 sustained losses, while share price of 20 companies remained unchanged

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday witnessed a bearish trend, losing 449.81 points, a negative change of 1.06%, closing at 41,859.30 points against 42,309.11 points on the last working day.

A total of 156,803,627 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 160,139,274  shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs4.368 billion against Rs4.630 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 361 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 76 of them recorded gain and 265 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 14,843,500 shares and price per share of Rs1.21, Pak Refinery with volume of 12,792,473 shares and price per share of Rs17.91 and Hascol petrol with volume of 12,777,500 shares and price per share of Rs6.54.

Mehmood Tex. witnessed a maximum increase of Rs40 per share, closing at Rs900 whereas the runner up was Premium Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs54 to Rs802.

Colgate-Palm witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs56.96 per share closing at Rs2,339 followed by Sanofi-Aventis, the share price of which declined by Rs85.99 to close at Rs1,060.55.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleEuro hits 20-year low on Russian gas halt
Next articleBykea’s battle for survival Profit Magazine
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt to revise GDP targets as floods batter economy

ISLAMABAD: The government is likely to revise gross domestic product (GDP) targets due to devastating floods in the country which will slow down production...
Read more
HEADLINES

Floods destroy 105 mini hydropower stations in Malakand, Hazara 

PESHAWAR: As many as 105 mini hydel power stations in nine districts of Malakand and Hazara division have been severely damaged or destroyed completely...
Read more
HEADLINES

Finance minister wants nation to live within its means

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Sunday said that the nation has to live within its current national resources by which the government can...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP govt releases Rs7bn for Swat Motorway Phase-2

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has released Rs7 billion for the construction of the Swat Motorway Phase-2 project. The provincial government is constructing the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PSX loses 449 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday witnessed a bearish trend, losing 449.81 points, a negative change of 1.06%, closing...

Euro hits 20-year low on Russian gas halt

Oil prices jump more than $2 ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Finance minister wants nation to live within its means

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.