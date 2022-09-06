Sign inSubscribe
NEPRA mulls over Rs3.39 per unit hike in tariff

XWDISCOs seek tariff hike for next three months on account of quarterly adjustment charges

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday mulled over a Rs3.39 per unit increase in the electricity tariff for the next three months under the quarterly adjustment mechanism of ex-WAPDA power distribution companies (XWDISCOs).

The authority conducted a hearing on the request of XWDISCOs seeking the hike starting from October, under the quarterly adjustment mechanism. The hearing was held under Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H. Farooqi to consider the fourth quarterly adjustment on account of capacity charges, transmission charges, variable operations, maintenance charges and impact of transmission and dispatch (T&D) losses on fuel charges adjustment (FCA), including the impact of additional recovery on incremental sales. 

NEPRA’s members Shaikh Rafique Ahmed Shaikh and Engineer Maqsood Anwar were in attendance.

According to the authority, DISCOs are currently charging power consumers with Rs3.21 per unit under the quarterly adjustment mechanism. However, they will charge an additional 18 paisas during the next three months, if approved by NEPRA. This quarterly adjustment will not be applicable on lifeline consumers.

The authority will issue its detailed decision on the matter after complete scrutiny of the data.    

As per details, IESCO has sought a hike of Rs8,729 million, LESCO Rs17,816 million, GEPCO Rs9,257 million, FESCO Rs11,264 million, MEPCO Rs19,534 million, PESCO Rs12,274 million, HESCO Rs5,298 million, QESCO Rs3,163 million, SEPCO Rs2,995 million and TESCO an increase of Rs3,708 million for the fourth quarterly adjustment of FY22.

It is pertinent to mention here that power consumers across the country are already bearing the brunt of a high power tariff.     

 

Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

