Pakistan Railway resumes Rohri-Peshawar operations

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways (PR) has begun restoring railway travel from Peshawar till Rohri from today (Saturday).

The Khyber Mail departed at 5:45 am today from Rohri towards Peshawar with an extension through Lahore alongside its regular stops at Multan, Faisalabad, and Rawalpindi.

Eight other trains including Karachi Express, Karakoram Express, Fareed Express, Business train, Allama Iqbal Express, Green Line, Tezgam, and Jaffar Express will also be made operational.

Pakistan Railways was able to restore the track in three phases after having suspended operations for three weeks due to the floods across the country that had inundated the railway tracks. Special instructions have been given to the drivers to navigate areas that have not been completely drained.

More lines are expected to be made operational as the flooding subsides. Pakistan Railway is projected to have lost Rs90 to Rs100 million per day on account of having halted its operations because of flooding.