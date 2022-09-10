Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistan Railway resumes Rohri-Peshawar operations

Railways began resuming operations after three week halt due to flooding

By Daniyal Ahmad

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways (PR) has begun restoring railway travel from Peshawar till Rohri from today (Saturday). 

The Khyber Mail departed at 5:45 am today from Rohri towards Peshawar with an extension through Lahore alongside its regular stops at Multan, Faisalabad, and Rawalpindi. 

Eight other trains including Karachi Express, Karakoram Express, Fareed Express, Business train, Allama Iqbal Express, Green Line, Tezgam, and Jaffar Express will also be made operational. 

Pakistan Railways was able to restore the track in three phases after having suspended operations for three weeks due to the floods across the country that had inundated the railway tracks. Special instructions have been given to the drivers to navigate areas that have not been completely drained. 

More lines are expected to be made operational as the flooding subsides. Pakistan Railway is projected to have lost Rs90 to Rs100 million per day on account of having halted its operations because of flooding.

Weekly inflation eases slightly, falls to 42.7pc from record high
Daniyal Ahmad
The author is a member of the staff, and covers the automobile sector as a sector analyst. He can be reached at [email protected]

