The growing divide between the interbank and open market

Posted by: Ariba Shahid

It is a common enough experience, enough so that one expects it. If a person wants to buy dollars, they will go to a currency exchange and purchase whatever currency they need. Usually, if the rate at which the money changer sells the currence is a couple of rupees more than the official exchange rate. 

That means if the dollar is officially being sold for Rs 223.42 in what is known as the official ‘interbank’ market, a person can walk into a currency exchange and buy a dollar for anywhere between Rs 224-25. Of course, this gives rise to a few questions. What is this ‘official’ interbank rate and why do money changers charge a little on top — what is known as the ‘open market rate.’ And more importantly, what in the world is going on in Pakistan which has caused its interbank and open market rate of exchange for the dollar to rise by as much as Rs 10 in places?

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Ariba Shahid
The author is a business journalist at Profit. She can be reached at [email protected] or at twitter.com/AribaShahid

