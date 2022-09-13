Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

SBP suspends authorisation of Great Union Exchange, Swiss International Exchange

Central Bank says "serious violations of regulatory instructions” was committed

By Ariba Shahid

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday suspended, with immediate effect, the authorisation of two exchange companies including the Swiss International Exchange Company-B (Pvt.) Limited and Great Union Exchange Company-B (Pvt.) Limited for a period of three months. 

In a statement released by the central bank, it was informed that the action was taken “due to serious violations of regulatory instructions.”

The SBP has advised both companies to strengthen their Internal Control Functions in addition to submitting a report of corrective measures to be taken.

Further, the authorization of one branch each exchange company, as mentioned hereafter, has been canceled with immediate effect.

The branches include Swiss International Exchange Company at Shop No. 32 & 33, Tahir Center, near Jahangir Park, Saddar Karachi; and Great Union Exchange Company Branch No. 08 at Shop No. 33, Ground Floor, Mall Plaza, the Mall, Saddar, Rawalpindi Cantt.

Both companies, their head offices, along with outlets have been restricted from undertaking any kind of business activity during the suspension period.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWith $2.5m in seed funding, Neem sets sights on scaling banking as a service  
Next articleGovt reviews feasibility of privatising DISCOs
Ariba Shahid
The author is a business journalist at Profit. She can be reached at [email protected] or at twitter.com/AribaShahid

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt reviews feasibility of privatising DISCOs

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) has directed the Privatisation Commission (PC) to present a detailed presentation on the management of distribution companies...
Read more
HEADLINES

Workers’ remittances up by 7.9pc to $2.7bn in August

ISLAMABAD: The overseas workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of $2.7 billion during August 2022, posting an increase of 7.9 per cent when compared to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Rupee continues to slide for eighth consecutive session

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani rupee continued its downward trend for the eighth consecutive working day, as it fell by Rs2.1 against the US dollar in...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt ‘discreetly’ changes electricity billing system

ISLAMABAD: The coalition government has discreetly made a change in the way power consumers are billed by revising the slabs based on units consumed...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Workers’ remittances up by 7.9pc to $2.7bn in August

ISLAMABAD: The overseas workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of $2.7 billion during August 2022, posting an increase of 7.9 per cent when compared to...

Rupee continues to slide for eighth consecutive session

Govt ‘discreetly’ changes electricity billing system

Power tariff increased again 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.