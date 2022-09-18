Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

President orders CDNS to pay correct profits on certificates 

Head of state declares retrospective downward revision in profit rate a case of maladministration

By Shahzad Paracha
CDNS

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has directed the Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) to pay profit on Special Saving Certificates (SSCs) as per the profit rate prevailing at the time of purchasing the certificates.

The president issued the directions while accepting representation of an aggrieved citizen, Yasmeen Merchant, against a decision of the Wafaqi Mohtasib. He said the retrospective revision of profit rates was a case of maladministration and in contrast to the law that had caused the citizen a loss of Rs5.3 million.

According to the details, the complainant had purchased six SSCs from CDNS on November 1, 2019. The profit rate of five of these certificates at the time of purchase was 12.7 per cent and 13.9 per cent for the sixth one. Four days later on November 5, 2019, the Finance Division issued a notification reducing the profit rates to 11 per cent and 11.8 per cent, respectively. The revision was applied to all certificates issued from November 1, 2019, onwards.

She had approached CDNS and later the Wafaqi Mohtasib for redressal of her grievance but to no avail. She then filed a representation with the president, which he accepted.

The president held that the complainant was entitled to the profit rate set at the date of issuance of the certificates and that the change made through the notification did not apply to her investment, therefore, it could not affect her profit. 

Further, he pointed out that the notification was in the nature of subordinate or delegated legislation and took effect from the date of its publication in the official gazette and not a prior date. He added that the rationale behind it was that only legislative bodies could enact a law from a date prior to its enactment. He said the government by itself, unless authorised by the law, had no authority or power to issue a notification operative from a date different from the date of its publication in the official gazette. 

He further highlighted that a person may feel allured by the incentives floated by the government and act upon it, if the government retracts on its commitment, it may erode the general public’s confidence in government bodies besides, negatively affecting the government’s credibility. 

He stated that such law was based on settled legal principles and Quranic injunctions according to the first verse of Surah Al-Maida “O ye who believe! Fulfill your undertakings”. 

He declared that both sides were bound by the commitments made at the time of issuance of certificates and directed CDNS to pay the profit at the promised rates of 12.7 per cent and 13.9 per cent on the purchased certificates.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDISCOs again seek power price hike under FCA of August
Next articleSaudi Arabia rolls over $3bn deposits for one year
Shahzad Paracha
The writer is a member of Pakistan Today's Islamabad bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Saudi Arabia rolls over $3bn deposits for one year

The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) on Sunday confirmed the rollover of a $3 billion deposit for Pakistan, which will mature on December 5,...
Read more
HEADLINES

DISCOs again seek power price hike under FCA of August

ISLAMABAD: The power tariff is again likely to be increased as the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has filed an application with NEPRA seeking...
Read more
HEADLINES

Auto parts manufacturers ask govt to increase import quota

LAHORE: Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) and Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) have jointly written a letter to State Bank...
Read more
HEADLINES

OGRA releases annual report for FY21

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday released its annual report for the fiscal year 2020-21, stating that it continued allowing...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

OGRA releases annual report for FY21

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday released its annual report for the fiscal year 2020-21, stating that it continued allowing...
OGDCL

OGDCL to award $85m Uch project to firm against audit dept’s advice 

Millat Tractors to extend plant shutdown 

FPCCI urges govt to enhance trade with $20tr SCO economy

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.