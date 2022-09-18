Propelling financial inclusion through female participation

When it comes to financial inclusivity, Pakistan ranks close to the lowest rung of the ladder as a majority of its population has no access to formal financial services, savings, credit, insurance or even the knowledge required to be able to make intelligent pecuniary choices. The country is part of a seven-nation group that is home to more than 50% of the world’s unbanked population. In an agrarian economy, the bulk of the unbanked population is rural farmers.

As per, “The business case for the financial inclusion of rural women” a study by MDF, Kashf Foundation and Khushhali Microfinance Bank (KMBL) in 2020, “Access to finance remains very scarce in rural areas. Smallholder farmers are particularly poorly served: 29 percent are entirely excluded and most of the remainder have only limited access to formal finance. Instead, farmers rely on traders and moneylenders to meet their credit needs, often tied to sale of inputs and with repayments tied to future sales of farmers’ produce. Commercial banks are hesitant or unable to provide financial services to less lucrative rural markets.”

“Villages are too small to justify setting up branches, and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) regulations prohibit banks from doing business outside a 50km radius of a branch. Some banks (e.g. Habib Bank, Al- Baraka, MCB) use vehicles to offer mobile banking services, but their products remain ill-suited to smallholder clientele due to high minimum loan values and stringent collateral requirements. Providers of microfinance services do target rural farmers, but their coverage remains low, due to high transaction costs and limited human resources.” The report further added.